Dodge City has been in the process of gathering community input regarding Wright Park Zoo. The purpose was to gauge public interest in the Zoo, so that decisions about the future of our facility could be made.

I feel that Wright Park Zoo is a great asset for our community, and I hope that the decision will be made to invest in upgrading our zoo so it can continue to be a place for the families of Dodge City and visitors to enjoy.

I feel that the loss of our zoo would be a sign that our community is not willing to invest in providing a good quality of life for the people who live in our area.

I would encourage anyone interested in our Dodge City Wright Park Zoo to contact our city commissioners to let them know that you support reinvestment in our zoo.

Their contact information can be found at www.dodgecity.org.

Dave Linsenmeyer

Dodge City