An Ottawa man pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempting to obtain sex slaves, authorities said.

The man, identified as Michael David Mitchell, 64, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate travel to engage in unlawful sexual conduct.

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister, Mitchell pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he drove to Missouri to meet what he believed was a woman who was willing to sell her 10-year-old daughter for sex.

McAllister said the investigation was launched after authorities received information that Mitchell was looking for a woman with a minor child whom he could make his sex slaves.

McAllister said Mitchell communicated with an undercover investigator posing as a broker "who could find Mitchell what he wanted."

In his plea, Mitchell admitted that in June 2017, he drove from Ottawa to Independence, Mo., to meet a woman he was told would be willing to make the deal. He brought $5,000 with him to pay a finder’s fee.

Sentencing for Mitchell is set for April 24. He faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.