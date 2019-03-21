The 65th annual 3i Show in Dodge City will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Western State Bank Expo Center.

This year's event kicked off with a presentation by the Dodge City Community College Rodeo Team, as well as a ceremonial ribbon-cutting opening the show.

"This is a special event," 3i Show president Eddie Estes said during the opening ceremony. "In attendance with us is some of America's greatest heroes."

Estes referred to military veterans in the audience, some of whom were from the Kansas Soldier's Home at Fort Dodge, who participated in the largest ribbon-cutting in the history of the 3i Show, as everyone was invited to take part.

For this year's event, several demonstrations and programs were set up to run for the duration of the three-day show, along with several new workshops and presentations.

The High School Career Ag Day was held Thursday, as well as a meet and greet with Boot Hill Distillery followed by a presentation by Dr. Mark Green, of Pratt Regional Medical Center, on managing stress, anger and anxiety.

Jeff Hutton, with the National Weather Service, gave a presentation on climate and weather.

KANSASWORKS and Kansas WorkforceONE will hold an agri-business hiring event beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

At 11 a.m., the Suicide Prevention Coalition will hold a presentation on anxiety, stress and depression.

At 1 p.m., Monty Teeter will give a presentation about saving water and money with drip line technology.

A breakfast feed by the Kiwanis Club will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with family fun by Smoky Hills Public Television starting at 10 a.m.

At 11 a.m., Dragon-Line will hold a $1,000 credit giveaway, with the Dodge City Raceway Park Showcase starting at noon.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., will hold a congressional forum at 2 p.m. that will run concurrently with the KFRM Radio Spin giveaway.

There will be daily on-demand demonstrations by Blattner Feedlot Construction & Livestock Equipment, Fairbank Equipment, Landoll Corporation and Simpson Farm Enterprises.

Pratt Regional Medical Center also will hold daily health programs.

"We had 39 new exhibitors for inside this year compared to last year," Estes said. "We're hoping for another great turnout for everyone that attends."

The official 3i Show after-party will be held at the Travis Tritt concert at 7 p.m. Friday at United Wireless Arena.

Since 1953, the 3i Show has been promoting industry, implements, irrigation and manufacturing in western Kansas. For more information, visit www.3ishow.com.

