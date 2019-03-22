The Kansas unemployment rate in February held steady at 3.4 percent for the second month, while private-sector jobs declined more than 3,000 since January, officials said Friday.

A preliminary analysis by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Kansas Department of Labor showed an unchanged seasonally adjusted jobless rate in Kansas for the initial two months of the year.

The mark was down slightly from 3.5 percent in February 2018 and above 3.3 percent reported in December.

"With the labor force staying steady over the month, the unemployment rate remained at 3.4 percent," said Delia Garcia, acting secretary of the state labor department.

In February, Kansas nonfarm jobs fell by 2,200 and private-sector employment, which is part of total nonfarm jobs, declined by 3,300. In the first month of the year, Kansas private-sector employment went up by 1,100.

State labor economist Emilie Doerksen said winter storms negatively influenced employment in Kansas.

"Estimates for the construction industry show a significant decline from January, down 1,800 jobs over the month," she said.

Since February 2018, Kansas has gained 8,800 seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs and 7,200 private sector jobs.