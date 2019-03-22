Victory Electric recently announced the 10 local students receiving the Lightner Community Spirit Scholarships.

Each scholarship is for $1,000 and is designed to recognize students who show a commitment to bettering their community and demonstrating academic success.

The student scholarship winners are: Cannon Bunkall, of Dodge City, son of David and Robyn Bunkall, senior at Dodge City High School; Breanna Galindo, of Dodge City, daughter of Carlos and Jennifer Ibarra, senior at Dodge City High School; Victoria Garcia Unzueta, of Dodge City, daughter of Sergio and Teresita Reyes, senior at Dodge City High School; Olivia Gregg, of Dodge City, daughter of Dirk and Barbara Nebbeling, senior at Dodge City High School; Morgan Harvey, of Dodge City, daughter of Michael and Amy Harvey, senior at Dodge City High School; Madeline Kalscheur, of Dodge City, daughter of David and Diana Kalscheur, senior at Dodge City High School; Aria Knedler, of Dodge City, daughter of Kelly and Tami Knedler, senior at Dodge City High School; Patricia Hokanson, of Bucklin, daughter of Stephen and Jane Hokanson, senior at Bucklin High School; Eli Bullinger, of Montezuma, son of Reed and Brenda Bullinger, senior at South Gray High School; and Ambrose Shaughnessy, of Cimarron, son of Sean and Anne Shaughnessy, senior at Cimarron High School.

"We congratulate the 2019 scholarship winners and are proud to reward the students for their academic success and dedication to their community," Shane Lews, CEO of Victory Electric, said in a news release. "As a not-for-profit cooperative, one of our guiding principles is ‘Commitment to Community,’ and I can’t think of a better way than a scholarship program to give back to the communities we serve and encourage youth to be involved in their own community."

The Lightner Community Spirit Scholarship is given in honor of the Lightner family of Plymell, Kan.

George Lightner served on the Victory Electric board of trustees for 31 years, followed by his son Richard Lightner, who served on the board for 37 years.

The Lightners held a strong commitment to supporting Victory Electric’s community and youth programs during their tenures on the board.

Applicants must be an active member in good standing with the cooperative or a dependent of such a member to be eligible for the scholarship.

The applicant must be a current student or be entering an accredited trade school, college or two- or four-year university.

Visit the Victory Electric website at victoryelectric.net or contact Jerri Whitley at (620) 371-7730 or jwhitley@victoryelectric.net for more information.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.