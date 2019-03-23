For football and basketball games, most schools have a cheer team, a dance squad, a pep band and some have a live mascot. Junior college participants relish being the face and voice of their school's spirit. In two short years, they will move on and may never again rate the inside circle of college sports.

So if their team climbs up the ranks and makes it to nationals, there is a bonus opportunity to perform. A new crowd in a different location will put new zest in their presentation. The contesting schools are represented on the court by their teams. Off court are pep squad teams. While the athletes compete for first place, the spirit sections subtly vie for first place in entertainment.

In 2013, No. 2-ranked Lady Dragons were set to play No. 1-ranked Texas Trinity Valley. HCC pep band members had arrived early to set up. Their attire: clean HCC T-shirts and jeans without holes. There were no requirements on footwear. Just out of sight, yell leaders and the cheerleaders warmed up and reviewed their routines. The familiar blue of “Duke” the life-sized dragon had just started to patrol the front aisles as he has done since his inception in 1923.

No one knows why we have a dragon and not a fighting sunflower or a walking bag of salt pellets with lumpy arms. Some say HCC's dragon is red and blue to reflect KU's colors. Others flinch if they happen to look him straight in the eye. He does have a fearsome glare. But from any other angle, he is a welcome comfort object.

Eastern symbolism defines a blue dragon as both a pacifying and protecting presence. It is a symbol of power, strength and good luck for those worthy of it. His red-accented wings, ears and mouth signify that he is there to ward off adversaries. Lil' Duke, by the looks of the gaps in his smile, may have lost a tooth or two defending his teams over these past 90-some years. Today's match would show him living up to all these qualities.

Abruptly our blue dragon, very uncharacteristically, stood motionless with his back to the fans. He was on high alert. Following his gaze to the other end of the court revealed the opposing pep band. Marching boots matched tall hats with tassels. Matching jackets boasted epaulets and braids. In well-trained manner, they tuned their instruments. With flashing brass and flawless notes, they and their basketball team were there to play and to play very well.

At this point, life returned to Lil Dragon's drooping front legs. He tried to align his slack jaw into his friendly smile. At that moment it only got worse.

Trinity Valley squad members vaulted onto the court, slapping down thick athletic mats. Hot on their heels was the half-time team performance. Just as efficiently the mats, borrowed from the Salina athletic department by previous arrangement, were removed. Even that mundane job was choreographed. The gleaming hardwood floors waited for the final defeat of the HCC basketball team.

Duke's wings drooped, even the fin on his tail flopped to one side. In the real dragon world, wings and tail provide balance and lift. But not today. They could do nothing for him, not even hide his bright white T-shirt with the bold "#1" on his chest. We'll never know if he was tempted to sadly slip into his cave because at his very lowest, he rallied.

With a gallant nod of respect for Trinity Valley, he collected himself. During the second half, he amiably wandered between the guest and home sections. At the same time that he acknowledged the polished expertise of Trinity Valley, he applauded the HCC students and players.

It became his mission to safeguard the dignity of his team. Without a weighted belly to counteract his wings and tail, walking on padded claw feet put him a tad off balance. To compensate he walked with a heel to toe step. His feet angled out; his head cocked to show friendly eyes, he made a cheerful if not comical sight.

It would be accurate to say that HCC was out-played and shown up. Hope and confidence brought no winning baskets. Truthfully, Trinity Valley had it all and won it all. Except for one thing. It didn't have a mascot. And it certainly didn't have a Blue Dragon.

Lil' Duke had stood strong on his claw feet keeping watchful vigil over his team and the spirit squads there to support it. So when someone asks who won the game that Saturday afternoon, the answer, hands down, is that the Blue Dragon won.

Jeanie Suter is a mother and grandmother in Hutchinson.