There is one final performance left on the schedule for the Dodge City Community Concert Association, as 7th Ave will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Dodge City Civic Center.

A four-piece vocal group that is looking to reinvent vocal music with a combination of country, rockabilly, swing and pop music, 7th Ave was brought together in 2016 by Chris Rupp, founder of a cappella group Home Free.

The group has since released videos from popular songs and artists, such as "Can't Stop The Feeling" by Justin Timberlake; "Route 66" by Bobby Troup; "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars; "Can't Help Falling In Love" by Elvis Presley; "At Last" by Etta James; "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen; "Maroon 5 Medley" by Maroon 5 and "Should Have Been You" by Imelda May.

"Our final concert is always a bonus for new members purchasing season tickets for next year," said Julie Ellis, president of the Dodge City Community Concert Association.

Tickets for the event cost $20 for individuals, $45 for families and $5 for students.

For tickets and more information, call (620) 225-4404 or visit www.concertassociation.net/dodgecityks/index.cfm.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com