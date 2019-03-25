It's Fur Ball time once again from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at I Don't Care Restaurant in Dodge City.

The 9th annual fundraiser will feature live music from Anthony and the Animals with special guest Freddy Fox, as well as a live auction of more than 100 items.

"All of the proceeds will go to the Ford County Humane Society," said humane society vice president Shari Perkins. "The funds will be used to purchase pet food, spay and neutering, vaccination clinics, transports to rescues expenses and animal and building upkeep."

Ford County Humane Society was started in 1994 by Toni Myers and has weekly trips to Colorado rescues.

Tickets cost $15 and will be available at the door. The society is also in need of volunteers.

For more information on how to become a volunteer with the Ford County Humane Society, call (620) 225-1481.

