Today's Birthday (03/25/19). Travel to unexplored destinations this year. Practice your skills to expand professionally. Beautify your home and garden this summer, before work responsibilities take priority. A professional dream materializes next winter, before domestic issues require adaptation. Explorations lead to discoveries with practical domestic applications.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- The open road is calling. Where to explore? Try something new. Educational opportunities invite you into another point of view. Discover fresh inspiration.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Strategize about the budget with your partner. The next two days are good for financial planning. Take care not to provoke jealousies. Sell something you made.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Together, it's easier to navigate obstacles and barriers. Your perspective is wider. Diversity provides strength. Another's skills take over where yours leave off.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Your attention is in demand. Increase the pace as much as is safe, guarding your health and energy. Others may want quick action. Postpone non-essentials.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Relax, and enjoy the scenery. Keep someone special in the foreground. Find yourself drawn magnetically toward love and kindness, beauty and goodness.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus on domestic matters. Clean, sort and organize. Resolve a family issue by listening and avoiding automatic reactions. Let go of a preconception. Prioritize love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially brilliant. Creative projects flower. Write, broadcast and publish your views. Express your feelings through art, music or dance. Share what you love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Conserve resources while generating income. Less is more. Simplify your needs for greater financial freedom. Provide value, charge a fair price and keep track.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Advance a creative vision or dream. You're especially strong, and you know what you want. Put another check on your bucket list. Enjoy a personal moment.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Fine-tune your domestic environment. Rest and recuperate from recent adventures. Peace and privacy allow for thoughtful consideration of what's next. Make plans, and organize.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Stay connected with friends. Participate with community groups and people who share your interests and commitments. Benefits come through your inner circle. Support your team.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Crazy dreams seem possible. Unexpected circumstances could preempt your schedule. Adapt on the fly. Be prepared for inspection. An influential person is paying attention.