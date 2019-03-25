Today's Birthday (03/25/19). Travel to unexplored destinations this year. Practice your skills to expand professionally. Beautify your home and garden this summer, before work responsibilities take priority. A professional dream materializes next winter, before domestic issues require adaptation. Explorations lead to discoveries with practical domestic applications.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- The open road is calling. Where to explore? Try something new. Educational opportunities invite you into another point of view. Discover fresh inspiration.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Strategize about the budget with your partner. The next two days are good for financial planning. Take care not to provoke jealousies. Sell something you made.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Together, it's easier to navigate obstacles and barriers. Your perspective is wider. Diversity provides strength. Another's skills take over where yours leave off.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Your attention is in demand. Increase the pace as much as is safe, guarding your health and energy. Others may want quick action. Postpone non-essentials.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Relax, and enjoy the scenery. Keep someone special in the foreground. Find yourself drawn magnetically toward love and kindness, beauty and goodness.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus on domestic matters. Clean, sort and organize. Resolve a family issue by listening and avoiding automatic reactions. Let go of a preconception. Prioritize love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially brilliant. Creative projects flower. Write, broadcast and publish your views. Express your feelings through art, music or dance. Share what you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Conserve resources while generating income. Less is more. Simplify your needs for greater financial freedom. Provide value, charge a fair price and keep track.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Advance a creative vision or dream. You're especially strong, and you know what you want. Put another check on your bucket list. Enjoy a personal moment.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Fine-tune your domestic environment. Rest and recuperate from recent adventures. Peace and privacy allow for thoughtful consideration of what's next. Make plans, and organize.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Stay connected with friends. Participate with community groups and people who share your interests and commitments. Benefits come through your inner circle. Support your team.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Crazy dreams seem possible. Unexpected circumstances could preempt your schedule. Adapt on the fly. Be prepared for inspection. An influential person is paying attention.