Now that renovations are nearing completion, the Dodge City Public Library invites the community to an open house from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, to celebrate.

Renovations include adding the Kansas Heritage Center and new children’s area. The open house will feature guided tours in groups or on an individual basis, as well as popcorn and drawings for door prizes.

"We encourage people to come in and explore the entire library," said DCPL community relations specialist Phil Handsaker. "We expect children and historians will be most excited about the changes, but there is truly something for everyone to experience and staff will be more than willing to provide tours to explain in more detail what’s been going on."

The open house will also have a Friends of the Library special sale from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

"We have a lot of children’s books donated, so we will have a very large selection compared to last month," said Shirley Callahan, chairwoman of Friends of the Library. "Grandmas will want to come in and get books for their grandkids, and everyone will want to see the changes here at the Friends of the Library room."

As renovations continue, the Kansas Heritage Center is set to be open Aug. 1 with those attending the open house being able to see a glimpse of what has taken place so far regarding the transfer.

"Please do stop by on April 10 and experience the new look," Handsaker said. "The Dodge City Public Library was built back in 1906. There’s a lot of history here, especially with the Kansas Heritage Center becoming part of the library.

"We think you’ll be pleased with what we’re doing and look forward to sharing the changes with you while still providing the quality of services, programs and resources you’ve come to expect."

