A concert featuring Broadway showstoppers will be offered by the Newton Mid-Kansas Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. March 30 in the Bethel College Memorial Hall, 300 E. 27th.

The annual pops concert, billed as “Bravo Broadway,” will open with “Broadway Showstoppers,” a medley from popular Broadway musicals, and continues with pieces from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and “Chicago,” and the recent Tony Award-winning show “Hamilton.” The program also includes movie music from the “The Greatest Showman” and “Jurassic Park.”

Conductors from the orchestra lead the program of Broadway music, an event of the Newton Area Arts Council Spring into the Arts Festival.

NMKSO conductors for the concert are Greg Bergman, director of bands, Newton High School; Joey Menninga, Newton USD 373 orchestra director; Amber Dahlen Petersen, assistant professor of music, Kilmer Endowed Chair of Strings Education at Southwestern College; Adam Fontana, director of instrumental music at Bethel College; Seth Girton, adjunct instructor of cello at Bethel College; and James Pisano, assistant professor of saxophone and jazz studies at Wichita State University.

Admission is $13 in advance or $15 at the door for adults and $6 in advance or $7 at the door for students, and free admission for children age 12 and under with an adult. Tickets are available at Faith and Life Bookstore, the NMKSO office at 120 W. 6th St, and online at www.nmkso.org. For more information contact NMKSO at 316-772-3265.