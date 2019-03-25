A Salina man was arrested Sunday for allegedly spitting on and attempting to strangle a 32-year-old woman.

According to a report by Capt. Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department, officers were sent to a home in the 500 block of East Cloud Street at about 6:10 p.m. Sunday in response to a domestic incident in progress. After arriving, a 32-year-old woman told officers that she got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, which then turned physical as he allegedly spit in her face, punched a hole in a wall, broke her smartphone, ripped off a $300 wig she was wearing and strangled her.

After an investigation, officers arrested Travis Vass, 32, of Salina on recommended charges that include one count of aggravated domestic battery, one count of domestic battery and one count of criminal damage to property.