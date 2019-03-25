Friday, March 22

Officers responded to a Mental Subject in the 700 blk N. Gardner.

Non-Injury Accident involving vehicles driven by Hunter D. Owston, 19, and Sierra K. Fisher, 16.

Hunter D. Owston, 19, was issued a Notice to Appear for Inattentive Driving.

Officers investigated Theft in the 1500 blk N. H.

Officers took a Miscellaneous report in the 100 blk N. Jefferson.

Jamie L. Prince, 27, was arrested on a Cowley County Bench Warrant for Probation Violation.

Officers took a Suspicious Activity report in the 2000 blk E. 16th.

Officers took a Found Property report in the 1100 blk N. A.

Officers took a Suspicious Activity report in the 200 blk N. C.

Officers took a Child Custody Dispute report in the 200 blk N. C.

Officers took a Found Property report in the 300 blk E. 11th.

Officers towed an Abandoned Vehicle in the 100 blk S. H.

Officers responded to a Juvenile Problem in the 200 blk W. Peach Tree Ln.

Officers investigated Criminal Damage to Property in the 1800 blk N. A.

Officers took a Miscellaneous report in the 1400 blk E. 16th.

Officers investigated Theft in the 800 blk N. Woodlawn.

Saturday, March 23

Officers took a Found Property report in the 100 blk N. Washington.

Non-Injury Accident involving vehicles driven by Travis L. Stonehocker, 27, and Randall K. Selk, 62.

Stonehocker was issued a Notice to Appear for Inattentive Driving.

Officers took a Suspicious Activity report in the 1100 blk E. 16th.

Officers investigated Disorderly Conduct in the 1300 blk N. B.

Officers took a Miscellaneous report in the 1000 blk W. College.

Sunday, March 24

Travis L. Ward, 47, was arrested on two State of Idaho Warrants for Parole Violation.

Officers took a Suspicious Activity report in the 100 blk S. Cherry.

Officers responded to an Overdose in the 600 blk N. C.

Officers investigated an Animal Complaint in the 900 blk S. C.



