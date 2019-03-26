The Dodge City High School forensics team competed March 19 in Maize, claiming second place against 17 competing schools.

"We’re going to bigger, tougher tournaments this year, and our students are rising to the challenge," said high school forensics coach Johnny Dunlap. "I couldn’t be more proud of them."

With the competition, the team qualified five students for the state championship.

According to Dunlap, three forensics participants placed first. They were Arden Ingram, in dramatic interpretation; Lizette Moreno, in oral interpretation of prose; and Olivia Ramos and Arden Ingram in duo interpretation.

Lorenz Looney placed third in dramatic interpretation and qualified for the state championship.

"Beyond these five, the team brought home four more medals, but these students were just shy of qualifying for state champs," Dunlap said. "Gage Banks took third place in program of oral interpretation; Jana Garcia and Lizette Moreno took fourth in duo interpretation; Angel Estrella and Angel Amaro took fifth in duo interpretation; Crystal Montalvo placed fifth in poetry interpretation, and Olivia Ramos placed sixth in oral interpretation of prose."

The team also competed March 23 at Topeka High School, a tournament that had been rescheduled because of the large winter storm that blanketed the area.

The tournament saw some of the top schools in Kansas. Its results will be released at a later date.

"I find it interesting," said assistant coach John Alfrey. "I graduated from Topeka High 10 years ago, and in fact, it was 10 years ago that I first got involved with forensics.

"Now I made my return as a coach, and I couldn’t be more excited to see our squad make some noise at my alma mater."

