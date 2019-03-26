HESSTON — The Hesston College baseball team won three out of four games in a series against Southwestern (Iowa) Community College Sunday and Monday at Oswald Field.

The two teams split Sunday with Hesston winning the first game 12-11 and losing the nightcap 14-10.

Hesston won Monday 6-5 and 10-6.

The games were scheduled to be play Friday and Saturday in Creston, Iowa, but weather conditions there forced a change of dates and venues.

Scoring details were not reported at deadline.

Hesston is 6-11 and hosts the McPherson College junior varsity at 5 p.m. Thursday.