On Friday, Sen. Chuck Schumer advised Attorney General William Barr not to give President Trump a "sneak peek" at Robert Mueller's report. The Democrats always take the "moral high ground." They never lie. Remember, "If you like your doctor, you can keep him/her and if you like your health care plan, you get to keep it."

But it was OK for DemocratIC National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile to give Hillary Clinton a "sneak peek" to questions she might be asked at one of the 2016 presidential debates?

How hypocritical!

Ron Etchison, Ellsworth