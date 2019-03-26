The tradition continues for the Run for Autism event in Dodge City.

The 3rd annual 5K run/walk has been set for Saturday, April 6, with registration currently taking place.

Pre-registration costs $20, and registration on race day costs $25. Family registration costs $20 for parents and $10 for children.

The run/walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the Dodge City YMCA.

According to Run for Autism organizer Trista Fergerson, some additions have been made to this year's event.

"We are doing a family carnival this year," she said. "We got a few bounce houses and cotton candy and popcorn machines for family that is free.

"We encourage run/walkers to bring their families to participate."

According to Fergerson, the walk/run will loop around streets in the residential neighborhood in the area and end back at the YMCA.

The event correlates with national Autism Awareness Month.

The traditional lighting of El Capitan in blue as part of Light It Up Blue Day is set for Monday, April 2. Blue is the color for autism awareness.

If you have questions or want to register for the walk/run, visit the Facebook page at DC Run for Autism.

