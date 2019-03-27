Two people were hospitalized after a cross-over crash on Interstate 70 Tuesday morning in Dickinson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday on I-70 about a mile east of K-43 highway. The location was about six miles east of Abilene.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was eastbound on I-70 when it crossed the center median, striking a westbound 2009 Ford F350 pickup truck.

A 2001 Subaru station wagon that also was westbound struck the Ford pickup before it was forced from the lane of traffic and came to rest on its top in the north ditch.

Debris from the collision then struck an unoccupied 2019 Grand Design camper that was parked in an RV Park parking lot.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Michael H. Taplin, 59, Longford, was reported to have a minor injury. He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center. The patrol said Taplin was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, Gary W. Franklin, of Solomon, 60, was taken to Memorial Health System hospital in Abilene with a possible minor injury. The patrol said Franklin was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Subaru, Connor T. Bradenberg, 20, of St. Louis, and a passenger in the Subaru, Tyler J. Bradenberg, 22, of St. Louis, were reported uninjured. Both were wearing their seat belts.