Sometimes memories aren’t always the most reliable sources of information. It’s easy to idealize experiences or situations from the past, and often upon re-encountering them, to realize your perspective had been skewed and glossed over by the years.

Brian has been privileged to experience my overly positive memories first-hand many times with movies from my childhood, for example. I’ll regale him with grandiose tales of a film’s merit, only to be somewhat crestfallen when even I can barely sit through the slogging plot and terrible acting.

This past weekend in Alabama, where I was born and lived until I was 12, I did it to him again. I was quite excited to sort through my aunt’s stash of VHS tapes, the one that had served as a video library for my brothers and me, and introduce him to a classic.

I don’t want to say I had every scene memorized, but I knew way too many lines not to have seen it for almost two decades.

We watched snippets of it in between hanging out with cousins and old friends, and while the filmography was slightly better than the three-hourlong Narnia movies my nostalgic self loves, it wasn’t quite as riveting as I remembered.

In contrast, however, many of my other somewhat idealized loyalties were still justified in reality. That Alabama sun soaking into my skin is just as deliciously rejuvenating as I remembered; those giant bushes of azalea blossoms are just as shockingly pink as I remembered. The hill our trailer used to sit on got smaller, I think, as did the woods I used to spend all my days traipsing through, but they were still just right.

The iced tea is almost like pouring a glass of syrup, although it’s still not as sweet as my grandma. Our mile-long dirt lane is maybe even redder than I would have said, but those pine trees are exactly as straight and tall and this Southern hospitality is as charmingly welcoming as always — so my nostalgic memory of an almost idyllic childhood isn’t completely inaccurate.

My zealous attachment to Uncle Calvin’s popcorn, then, may be somewhat colored by sentimentality, but it’s still grounded in flavorful reason.

I’d been thinking about this popcorn for quite some time now, so as we approached the supper planned at their house, my mouth was watering in hopeful anticipation. It’d been years and years since I had his special blend; all I remembered was that Uncle Calvin served it out of a paper bag, that there were crispy little pieces of pepperoni in it, and that it was the stuff of dreams. And that I had no idea what else he put in it.

So, being the tactful niece I am, I begged him to make us/me some.

Fortunately for all of us, he graciously complied. I watched with rapt attention, exclaiming in glee as each piece of the culinary puzzle was put together.

When I crammed the first handful of savory kernels into my mouth, I knew this was the elusive flavor my memories had been chasing. My nostalgia had not clouded reality at all in this case, and actually, even another layer of sweet memories was added as we passed the popcorn around once again.

