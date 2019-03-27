ABILENE — A multiple vehicle wreck Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 temporarily halted traffic just east of Kansas Highway 43.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Michael H. Taplin, 59, of Longford, was eastbound on I-70 at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday when the vehicle crossed the median for an unknown reason and struck a westbound Ford F350 pickup driven by Gary W. Franklin, 60, of Solomon.

A westbound Subaru station wagon driven by Connor T. Bradenberg, 20, of St. Louis, struck the pickup before being forced from the lane of traffic. The pickup came to a stop on its top in the north ditch of the highway. Debris from the collision also struck a Grand Design Camper parked in a RV parking lot off the highway, the report said.

Taplin was taken to Salina Regional Health Center and Franklin was taken to Memorial Health System in Abilene, both with suspected minor injuries. Bradenberg and a passenger in his vehicle, Tyler J. Bradenberg, 22, of St. Louis, were uninjured.

All were wearing seat belts, the report said.