The Fort Hays State women's golf team completed the Rockhurst Invitational (Monday and Tuesday) with a runner-up finish at the par-72, 5,890-yard north course at Crestview Country Club in Wichita, Kan. The Tigers shot rounds of 340 and 336 to finish 100-over par (676) for the tournament.

Senior Hannah Perkins picked up her third individual title of her collegiate career with a solid overall performance after shooting identical 78's in both rounds to win the tournament by six strokes.

Katie Brungardt fired off rounds of 89 and 84 on her way to a tie for 11th individually. Taylor DeBoer shot rounds of 83 and 91 to finish solo 13th. Kelsey McCarthy finished one shot behind with rounds of 92 and 83 and tied for 14th overall. Kylie McCarthy carded rounds of 90 and 92.

Drury took home the team title with rounds of 336 and 327 for an 87-over par score (663) as a team. Fort Hays State (676) finished second for the week, while William Jewel College finished third (691).

The Tigers are back in action in two weeks when they make their way to Springfield, Mo. for the Central Region Spring Preview (April 8-9) held at Rivercut Golf Club, hosted by Arkansas Tech University.

Tiger men's golf takes third

The Fort Hays State men's golf team completed the Rockhurst Invitational (Monday and Tuesday) with a third-place finish at the par-72, 6,810-yard course at Crestview Country Club in Wichita, Kan. The Tigers shot rounds of 318 and 308 to finish 50-over par (626) for the tournament.

Senior Mac McNish led the Tigers after shooting rounds of 77 and 74 (151) and finishing in a tie for third for the tournament.

Isaiah Grover fired off rounds of 78 and 77 on his way to solo eighth-place individually. Connor Schultz shot rounds of 77 and 79 to finish in a tie for ninth. Jake Weller finished solo 17th with rounds of 88 and 78. Bryce Cowan carded rounds of 86 and 90.

Northwestern Oklahoma State took home the team title with rounds of 313 and 307 for a 44-over par score (620) as a team. Rockhurst (624) finished runner-up for the week, while Fort Hays State finished two strokes behind runner-up with an aggregate score of 626.

The Tigers will be back in action in 11 days when they make their way to Newton, Kan. for the Bethel College Spring Invitational (April 6-7). First round action is held at Hesston Golf Club, while the final round will be played at Sand Creek Station Golf Course.