Today's Birthday (03/27/19). Push your own boundaries this year. Provide excellent, reliable work to forward your career. Domestic joys fill your home this summer, inspiring a professional shift. Reach a new career peak next winter, before household changes draw you in. Nurture love and creativity.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- The next two days bring career movement. Another route to fulfill a fantasy opens. Unexpected love or money tempts. Watch for hidden dangers.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Make plans for your next adventure. Dream big. Tell someone what you have in mind. A formidable barrier blocks the path. Check alternate routes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Discuss financial goals and dreams with your partner. Find the common ground, and look for areas of compromise. It may be possible to have it all.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Take a chance on romance. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Don't be afraid if you don't know how. Create a delicious possibility to collaborate on.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus on your work and health for a few days. Practice your technical skills. Build strength with exercise, practice and good food. Rest deeply and well.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Envision a romantic gift for someone you love. Get creative. Words and images are good ingredients. Include relaxation, delicious treats and natural beauty.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- The next two days are great for making domestic changes. Rearrange the furniture, and give stuff away. Upgrade household tools and equipment. Enjoy family time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Creative communications produce results. Craft promotions, campaigns and reports. Write, paint or film your story. Get the word out about an opportunity. Invite participation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Today and tomorrow can get especially profitable. Money saved is money earned. You won't have to defer gratification forever. Pay debt first. You're building freedom.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Take charge for the results you want. Ask friends for support. Offer your services (or cash) in trade. Make an amazing personal discovery.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 6 -- Make time to think things over. Get quiet enough to listen to your intuition. Nurture yourself emotionally. Recharge with meditation, yoga or a walk in nature.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Work with your team for rich harmony. Each part contributes to the whole. Share creative ideas and practice together. Acknowledge people. Let them know your appreciations.