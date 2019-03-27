A warm, breezy day is on tap for the Topeka area on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-70s and winds gusts of up to 40 mph by the afternoon.

Rain enters the forecast for Thursday, when highs will be in the upper-60s.

More rain is possible Friday, when highs should reach the upper-50s, and Saturday, when the high is expected to be in the upper-40s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.