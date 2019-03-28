Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with the message "This Is How I Will Live," given by Pastor Bob Bates; ordination service for Pastor Bates during morning worship, followed by come-and-go reception from noon to 2 p.m. in Fellowship Hall

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.; Women's Fellowship, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Life Group, 6:30 p.m., Pastor Bob's home; Adult Bible study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Bible study, 9 a.m. at Time Out; Bible study, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

619 Mary St.

Saturday: Stake Relief Society activity, lunch will be served, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday: Fast & Testimony, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Primary for ages 3 to 11, Combine Melchizedek and Relief Society classes, Aaronic Priesthood and Young Women classes, 11:10 a.m. to noon

Every school day: Seminary for ages 14 to 18, 6 a.m.

Monday: Family Home Evening

Tuesday: Institute, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Wolf Scouts, 5:30 p.m.; Cub Scouts, primary girls activities, 6 p.m.; youth activities, 7 p.m.

April 5: Learning English class, 6 p.m.

April 6: General Conference from Salt Lake City, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.; General Priesthood Conference from Salt Lake City, 7 p.m.

For more information about the Gospel, call the full-time English- and Spanish-speaking missionaries serving in Garden City at (620) 875-3715 or visit www.mormon.org, www.lds.org or www.Liahona.LDS.org.

Community Congregational Church

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible study, 9 a.m.; worship service, 10 a.m.; coffee and fellowship, 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Women's Supper at Ward's Cafe, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Weight Loss Management class, 6 p.m.

March 29: Men's luncheon at Ward's Cafe, 11:45 a.m.

First Baptist Church

1005 N. 11th St.

Sunday: Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m., with worship leader Bev Krug, preacher Don Patrick and music by the FBC band

Monday: Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, TOPS, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Band practice, 7 p.m.

For more information or for transportation to church activities, call (620) 275-5266.

First Christian Church

306 N. Seventh St.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with the message "Manna Moments" given by Pastor Phillip Hayes.

Tuesday: Children and youth activities, 6 to 8 p.m.; Mary Marthas and Men's Bible study, 7 p.m.

Visit our website: www.fccgardencity.com

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Saturday: Saturday Night Lights in the Chapel, with Pastor Tod Anthony preaching, 5:45 p.m.

Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional), with Pastor Anthony preaching from Luke 4:16-22 "Imagine Redemption"; in place of the 10:45 a.m. service, the congregation will be joining with Numana to package meals for children in need; Confirmation Class, The Church Has Left the Building: Numana Project, 9:30 a.m.; Regional gathering with Bishop Saenz, 3 p.m.; Jail Ministry, 3:15 p.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.; Prayer Warriors, 6:30 p.m.

Monday: Parents day out, 9 a.m.; Funeral service for Glendene Corn, 10:30 a.m.; Women's Emmaus, Lenten Bible study, noon; staff meeting, 2 p.m.; Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Young-ish Bible study, 6:30 p.m.; Bell Choir, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: WW, 9 a.m.; Pastor's Network, 9:30 a.m.; Men's Emmaus, Women's Bible study, noon; worship planning meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Bible study at Ranch House, 3:30 p.m.; WW, 6 p.m.; Vision Guidance team meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: New Covenant, 9:30 a.m.; Wednesday night meal, 5:15 p.m.; Bible Zone, God's Crew, Youth Bible study, Soul Sisters Bible study, 6 p.m.; Chancel Choir, 6:15 p.m.; Men's Bible study, Women's Bible study, 7 p.m.; Praise Band, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday: Ladies Bible study, 8:30 a.m.; Men's Emmaus, noon.

April 6: Confirmation retreat; Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Bible classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, with Pastor Steve Ensz bringing the message "Counting the Cost," 10:45 a.m.

Monday: Ladies Bible study, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Wednesday NightLIFE for all ages, 6 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Bible study, 7:30 p.m.

Garden Valley Retirement Village

1505 E. Spruce St.

Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message given by Carley Hazelton from First United Methodist Church, and special organ music by Gwyneth Frack. Everyone is welcome.

Wednesday: Devotional service and "Celebrate Your Faith," 7 p.m., with music by Francine McAdams. Everyone is welcome at no charge.

Grace Bible Church

2595 Jennie Barker Road

Saturday: Youth group, 5 p.m.

Sunday: Sunday school for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service with an Italy Missions trip report, 10:45 a.m.

Wednesday: Monthly Prayer and Praise Service, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-6701.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church

712 N. Main St.

Saturday: Lenten Quiet Day with Bishop Michael Milliken, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sunday: Sunday school, 10:15 a.m.; morning prayer, 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Stations of the Cross; Soup supper and Lenten study

The Apostolic Church

3102 E. Schulman Ave.

Sunday: Prayer, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10 a.m.; Sunday school classes, 10:30 a.m.; Evening prayer, 6 p.m.; Sunday evening Evangelistical Service with Rev. James Charles, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Prayer, 7 p.m.; Bible study, 7:30 p.m.

Three Hierarchs Orthodox Christian Church

2009 N. Main St.

Saturday: Vespers, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m., followed by Catechumen/Inquirers instruction

Word of Life Church

3004 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult class, 9 a.m.; main service, 10:15 a.m.; live stream of Sunday services, 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Facebook; the pastors are Rick and Tami Beard.

Wednesday: Adult Bible Study, Royal Rangers and Girls Now, 7 p.m.

April 7: Special services, 10:15 a.m., with Evangelist/Pastor Marty, Kathy Younger

ARMY Youth Group every Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m., ages high school to 20 years old.

For more information, call (620) 276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org.