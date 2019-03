Manor of the Plains in Dodge City is offering two opportunities to take a CPR class through the American Heart Association.

The cost for the class is $25 per person.

The class will certify you in adult, child and infant CPR and teach you how to use an Automatic Electro Defibrillator, (AED).

Times for the classes are: Tuesday, April 2, at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m. at the community room of Manor of the Plains, 200 Campus Drive in Dodge City.

Call 620-225-1928 to sign up today.