Dodge City High School activities director Shawn Steiner and athletic director Jay Gifford will be honored by the Kansas Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association at their upcoming conference in Manhattan.

Gifford will be awarded the NIAAA State Award of Merit. Kansas athletic directors make the nominations, and the KIAAA board of directors makes the award selection.

"I am both humbled and honored by the recognition," Gifford said in a news release. "It’s rewarding to see coaches further develop leadership skills as athletic directors."

Gifford is also part of the Dodge City Sports Commission and the promotion of Dodge City athletics and sports teams.

Steiner will be the recipient of the Art Newcomer Promising Athletic Director award.

Kansas athletic directors also make the nominations for the Art Newcomer Promising Athletic Director award, which is then selected by the Kansas Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

"We are privileged to have such dedicated talent in our athletic department," said Dodge City USD 443 Superintendent Fred Dierksen. "It speaks to the level of professionalism and success at our events.

"Jay Gifford is very deserving of this award. His passion and dedication have had a tremendous impact on our athletic department."

