1. To the Moon and Back: A Musical Performance: 10 a.m. March 28, Cosmosphere grand lobby, 1100 N. Plum St., Hutchinson. Join us as we welcome more than 150 band, orchestra and choral middle school students from Manhattan-Ogden public schools as they present a multi-disciplinary performance in the Cosmosphere lobby. Titled “To the Moon and Back,” this performance will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing. Free and open to the public, this collaborative effort crosses disciplines, including the performing arts, language arts, dramatic arts, technology, science, math, social studies, physical education and the gifted program.

2. Bike Night/Patio Party: 5 p.m. March 28, Oliver's Beef & Brew, 925 E. 30th, Hutchinson. Games, music and drink specials to kick off the first bike night of the season.

3. Thursday Night Dance at Elmdale: 7:30-10 p.m. March 28, Hutch Rec Senior Center at Elmdale Park, 400 E. Avenue E, Hutchinson. Cost: $6. For information: (620) 663-6170, debbie@hutchrec.com. This week, dance to the music of Mood Swings.