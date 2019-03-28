Dear Heloise: I work at a busy surgery center in a medical complex. Multiple times a day, PATIENTS WANDER IN looking for their physician's office. They don't know the doctor's name, phone number or address, and their ride has dropped them at the door.

This leaves us in a difficult spot. I don't have time to find a wheelchair and take the patient to a building on the far end of the complex for an appointment.

Please make sure you have the doctor's office information and phone number when you come to an appointment. I have no problem helping people, but unfortunately, I can't help when I don't have the information necessary. I also don't have time to call their primary care physician to find out whom they are seeing.

Along these same lines, please don't drop people off and drive away unless you know for absolute positive that they are in the right place. -- Janey Mae, Omaha, Neb.

HINT FROM HIM

Dear Heloise: If you are using a dry mop and are having problems pushing the pad into the holes on back to secure it, I have a solution.

An unsharpened No. 2 pencil works great for pushing the pad into the holes. I use the pencil end, not the eraser end. I keep a pencil next to the box of pads. -- Les H., Spring, Texas

WHAT IS THIAMIN?

Dear Heloise: I see thiamin on the Nutrition Facts label on my cereal box. What is thiamin? -- Heidi F., age 13, in Pittsburgh

Heidi, thiamin is also called vitamin B-1. Eating whole grains, legumes (like chickpeas and peanuts) and fish should provide you the thiamin you need.

When food is processed, it may lose some of its nutritional value; that's why thiamin may be added back in.

Thiamin helps you maintain a healthy weight and can keep your brain sharp. -- Heloise

RETURN ON INVESTMENT

Dear Heloise: I was nine months pregnant, and a woman at the bank came up to me and my mom and offered her sage advice: "Grandchildren are the interest you receive on the deposit of having children."

I have shared this with many people over the years. Everyone loves it, and I thought your readers may too. I read you in the Colorado Springs (Colorado) Gazette. -- Trish Beyer, via email

THE EGG NEEDS A WASH?

Dear Readers: If your recipe calls for an egg wash, don't worry -- there's no showering involved. An egg wash is simply beaten eggs, usually thinned with water, which is then brushed on breads and pastries. The egg wash will turn the crust a pretty golden-brown in the oven.

A vegan version? Water added to vegetable oil or corn syrup. -- Heloise

BE A NICE PERSON

Dear Heloise: To your readers: Be a nice person and leave about 8 inches of toilet paper hanging free after use. At home or away, it'll make it easier for the next person and eliminate feeling for the end of the roll inside large tissue holders. -- Andrew in The Villages, Fla.

