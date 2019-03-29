Today's Birthday (03/29/19). Explore uncharted frontiers this year. Realize career goals with disciplined, coordinated action. Family celebrations brighten your summer, before a professional puzzle requires solving. Your work gains recognition next winter, leading to new directions with a home project. You're learning valuable skills to advance your cause.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Professional discipline pays off. Celebrate your team accomplishments over the next few days. Unexpected emotions could surprise you. Keep digging for a clue.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Take on additional responsibilities today and tomorrow. Your influence is rising. Career opportunities are worth investigating. Forge ahead for a professional goal.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Get out and explore. An investigation has your focus. Follow an interesting thread. Advance research pays off. Map out your itinerary, and consider options.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Look for ways to increase efficiency and conservation of energy, resources, time and money. Manage financial obligations and agreements. Financial planning benefits your partnership.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Get creative with your partner. Compromise around differences. You don't need to agree on everything. Reiterate common commitments, shared passions and goals. Speculate on romantic possibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Being of service to others satisfies deeply. Offer your talents and performance. Raise the level of your work through diligent routines. Practice what you preach.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Everything seems possible. Relax and speculate on romantic ideas and potential adventures with someone special. Dream up some fun, and get it started.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Romantic dreams can come true. Set the stage by beautifying and improving your home. Add soft lighting and candles. Roast something delicious. Invite beloved people.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Reach an intellectual breakthrough! Write your discoveries. Walk and talk. Alternate between physical exercise and quiet contemplation. Step up to the next creative level.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Love energizes your work. Profit potential increases with diligent efforts. Watch for hidden complications with a financial deal. Try a different power tactic.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- You can accomplish what you set yourself to. Make bold declarations and promises to advance a personal cause or passion. Provide leadership and vision.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Hide out, and get your homework done. Find a peaceful, soothing environment. Rest and prepare. Do laundry, and clean house. Savor hot water.