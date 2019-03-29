This month marks a new location added to the Final Friday lineup.

New Creation Studio 517, located at 315 Gunsmoke, features handcrafted and specialty items.

It will hold Final Friday activities from 5 to 7 p.m. and feature art and merchandise for Easter.

Carnegie Center for the Arts will feature the art of Ed Napodano from 5 to 7 p.m., along with wine and refreshments.

According to his bio, Napodano is from New Castle, Pa., and began his art adventure in his childhood.

By age 10, he found clay in the creek near his home and began creating sculptures. By age 16, he discovered watercolors. He went on to attend the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, majoring in commercial and graphic art.

Over the next 20 years, Napodano was part of the tattoo industry until his retirement at the age of 62, when he moved to Dodge City to be near his daughter.

He still works with colored pencils, watercolors and graphite pencils.

Also from 5 to 7 p.m., Red Beard Coffee will offer live music from David McHugh.

From 5 to 7 p.m. at Eryn's Downtown Center, Flowers By Irene will feature an Easter snack and drink special, with Boot Hill Antiques and Trail of Fame Museum also open.

2nd Ave. Art Guild will feature jewelry art from Bethany Janssen from 6 to 8 p.m., along with wine and refreshments.

According to her bio, Janssen is from Wichita and teaches art at Maize High School.

She has a history in handbag design, as well as sculpture, and has drawn from her love of whimsy and vintage jewelry for the inspiration of "fake nature."

Her bracelets are encapsulated by images of natural things in resin, with necklaces and earrings made of handmade copper chain.

Janssen wants the wearer or viewer to leave with a smile.

The Depot Theater will feature the high school jazz band from 7 to 9 p.m. Activities also will take place at Dodge City Brewing and from 8 to 10 p.m. at Boot Hill Distillery.

