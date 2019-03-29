The Central Kansas Mental Health Center will submit its 2020 budget request to the Saline County Commission during a public forum beginning 9 a.m. Tuesday in Room 107 of the City-County Building.

Road and Bridge Administrator Darren Fishel and Senior Services Director Rosie Walter will provide updates on their agencies.

Angela Hagan, Child Care Surveyor for the Saline County Health Department, will read a proclamation declaring April 8-12 as the “Week of the Young Child” and Andrew Manley will read a proclamation declaring April 2019 as “National County Government” month.

County Administrator Andrew Manley will provide his weekly update during a study session in Room 107B immediately following the public forum. The commission will then hold an executive session to discuss employer/employee negotiations.