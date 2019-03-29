Friday, March 29 as part of Final Friday in Wichita, Cjoy Soulworks Gallery is hosting an opening reception for the debut solo exhibition of Kamela Eaton with her series "United States of Mind.”

Eaton was born and raised in Wichita, earning a bachelor's degree in graphic design from Wichita State University. She has produced graphic designs and illustrations highlighted in several local and national publications.

Eaton’s imagery is bold and heavy in form and color. The talent of her graphic design and illustration show effortlessly in her paintings.

Not only is Eaton’s work eye-catching, but it also stops you in your tracks. The images cause thought, taking time to interpret and understand the discomfort one may feel. Her images redefine a boundary and they show some edges we are not used to seeing. This challenges the viewer, creating internal, and hopefully external, conversations about the work.

Eaton’s recent painting series "United States of Mind" focuses on figurative paintings that explore all aspects of her identity as well as addressing difficult issues such as mental health, racism, sexism, gender, heterosexism and classism to ancestral memory, homeland terrorism and cultural appropriation. Her play on words in the title of the exhibition, "United States of Mind," upholds the work. You know what you are going to see will be raw and powerful. You know it will challenge you.

There are some deeper and uncomfortable realities Eaton brings to the surface. Her paintings show the viewer spacial perception, in a surreal way. Heads fit into take-out boxes; heads come out of doll heads, and a body in a box.

Eaton explains, “These visual vignettes represent a blend of (my) past and present memories, experiences and emotions. The bodiless heads are used not only to represent feelings of detachment and isolation associated with depression, but they also symbolize how historically and systematically, those on the margins of society have often been treated as less than whole human beings. At the same time, (I am) referencing the significance of the human head, thought to be the center of character and emotion, within West African Yoruba art, religion and culture.”

She sites some of her current favorite artists as Alison Saar, Kerry James Marshall, Simone Leigh, Vanessa German, Daniel Minter, Robert Pruitt, Sarah Ball, and Kara Walker. I list each of these in hopes you, the reader will look them up. Knowing artists and art movements outside one’s normal realm, broadens understanding and your general experience of art. Each of these artists approach their stories directly and many are sharing through their artwork, biographical and historical relationships with growing up in America.

I am personally drawn to art that challenges the current status quo. I feel it has great importance to create art that has a descriptive and historical impact, presenting what it feels like to be alive, right here, right now. Eaton’s paintings fill the room with power and stature, with room for personal experience. I cannot recommend the work of Kamela Eaton enough.

Jennifer Randall, a Hutchinson artist and organizer of Third Thursday, writes an arts and entertainment column for The Hutchinson News. Reach her at jenrandallart@yahoo.com.