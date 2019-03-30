Ryan Stuart won't take all the credit, but his Class 5A coaching peers certainly believe he is doing something right.

For the second time in four years, Stuart was honored by the Kansas Coaches Association as the Class 5A girls tennis Coach of the Year for his work with the Salina South program.

Stuart completed his 12th season as South High girls coach in the fall of 2018 and has been coaching the sport — both boys and girls — for 16 years in Salina.

He is currently starting his fourth season as South boys head tennis coach, and he spent 10 years as tennis coach at South Middle School and two years as an assistant coach at the junior high level.

In addition to his duties as girls tennis coach in the fall and boys tennis coach in the spring, Stuart has also been South girls head basketball coach for the past six seasons.

Stuart was selected for the 5A coaching honor after his South girls finished third at the 2018 state tournament. It marked the first time in school history a Cougar girls team earned a state trophy for a top-three finish.

Each year, one coach is nominated for the award from each of the four regionals held prior to the state meet. After the state meet is completed, coaches then vote on the individual award recipient for their respective class (6A, 5A, 4A, 3-2-1A).

"Winning the award this year I thought was really neat, because this was the year our girls team made school history," Stuart said. "We brought home the first KSHSAA team trophy in girls tennis that South High has ever won, so it was nice that my fellow coaches recognized that history a little bit.

"These awards are given to coaches but earned by the players. Usually when a coach receives this award, it is because they have talented players, and we definitely had that this year. This is a reflection of how good your players were and how well they competed."

In 2015, Stuart was also recognized as the 5A girls Coach of the Year, and during the 2016-17 school year was named by the Kansas Coaches Association as the state (all-classes) Coach of the Year.

That honor made him eligible for regional honors, as well, and the National Federation of High Schools selected Stuart as its Midwest Region Coach of the Year in 2016-17.

Salina has for many years produced some of the top high school tennis players in the state, and Stuart believes that comes from a strong network of coaches and instructors who help the athletes develop their game from an early age.

"Salina has a really solid tennis community and there are a lot of people willing to work with the kids and work on their game during the offseason," Stuart said. "Everyone in that close-knit community wants to see all the kids that play high school tennis in Salina be successful.

"The community members and assistant coaches all play a part. I may play a part, but it is a very small part."