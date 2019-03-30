LAWRENCE — Police investigators arrested a pair of 17-year-old Topeka residents on charges of aggravated robbery in the shooting of two juveniles hospitalized with injuries, officials said Saturday.

Both victims were undergoing treatment at a hospital, while Topekans Benson Edwards Jr. and Sahavione Caraway were booked into the Juvenile Detention Center in Douglas County.

The Lawrence Police Department said in a statement the teenagers were taken into custody "in connection to the shooting" that occurred about 4 p.m. Friday outside Holcom Park Recreation Center in southwest Lawrence.

Both of the teenagers were detained, with the assistance of the Kansas Highway Patrol, after witnesses provided a description of a possible suspect vehicle. At that time, Lawrence police said they weren't searching for additional suspects.

Lawrence Douglas County Fire and Medical transported the two male victims, ages 16 and 18, from the recreational center to a hospital.

The 16-year-old victim was in stable condition and his injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening, the statement said. The department said 18-year-old victim remained in critical but stable condition.

Lawrence police recommended people with information about the case contact the department or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785) 843-TIPS.