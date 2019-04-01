With warmer weather on the horizon, it is time to hit the course as the 2019 Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Golf Classic will be held April 12 at the Dodge City Country Club, 1900 Country Club Drive.

The golf classic is open to the public with sign-up prices set at $100 per individual, $400 per team for the 18-hole, four-person scramble.

There will be individual men/women prizes at the end of the day along with food, drinks, door prizes and much more.

Registration will begin at 10 a.m. with the shot gun starting at 11 a.m.

The awards presentation will be held at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Joni Wittman at the Chamber at (620) 227-3119 or jwittman@dodgechamber.com.

