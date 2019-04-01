The first day of April promises to be a pleasant one weather-wise, as highs should top out near 60 degrees under sunny skies.

Look for more of the same on Tuesday, as highs should be around 62 degrees.

A chance for rain enters the picture on Tuesday night and continues on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the Natiional Weather Service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

• Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind around 10 mph.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

• Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph.

• Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms . Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

• Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 59.

• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

• Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

• Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

• Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.