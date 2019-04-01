In honor of National Library Week, the Dodge City Public Library board of trustees will be returning the fine-forgiveness program from April 7 through April 13.

The program is a celebration of the recent renovations that have taken place at DCPL and the library wants everyone to attend and back to enjoying the thousands of books, movies and other resources available.

"It’s a great opportunity for a fresh start for patrons to use library services again," said Dodge City Public Library Executive Director Diedre Lemon. "We’d love to see you and get you ready to check out books for summer reading."

According to Lemon, during this time, all late fees will be forgiven to patrons who come in.

Every item, no matter how long overdue, will be checked in and overdue fines will be forgiven.

Even old overdue fines will be forgiven if borrowers come into the library and update their contact information with a staff member at the checkout desk.

More than $5,000 was waived for 540 patrons when the program ran in 2018.

DCPL will also be holding an open house on April 10, to show off the new renovations and invite the public to take advantage of the forgiveness program while checking in to the new look of DCPL.

The library has 125,000 books in the collection and checks out nearly 160,000 items annually.

