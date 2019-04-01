From a a proposed new airport terminal to a continued commitment to rail and local public transportation, there are big things coming Finney County in 2019.

Investing in updates to transportation is not only important for residents, said Garden City City Manager Matt Allen and Finney County Economic Development Corp. President and CEO Lona DuVall, but also encourages economic development.

According to a graphic from the city and FCEDC, from 2010 to 2018, local, state and federal agencies invested $17.95 million into road and rail projects on the east side of Garden City. In the same time frame, private companies invested $367.2 million into the same area to fund two transload projects, the Dairy Farmers of America plant, the Schulman Crossing shopping center and other projects.

And on top of that, all local air, rail and bus services serve the community, county and surrounding area, Allen and DuVall said.

“All pieces are woven together to enable a rural community to stay healthy in and of itself, but also in staying connected to the rest of the nation,” Allen said.

New terminal

In October, the Garden City Regional Airport applied for Federal Aviation Administration funding that would cover the majority of a $26.85 million terminal reconstruction project.

Five months later, the airport is still waiting to see if the funds are theirs, said Director of Aviation Rachelle Powell. The government shutdown delayed the FAA’s consideration process, pushing back results from March or April to June or July, and the agency also is facing a flood of other requests for the same funding, she said. She said more than 2,000 requests asked for more than $8 billion of the FAA’s remaining $789 million supplemental appropriation pot.

“It’s a 50/50 chance,” Powell said. “There is a lot of applications that were submitted. We do think our application was very strong, but it’s hard to say without knowing the other 2,000 applications submitted.”

Garden City’s $20 million request would help fully demolish and reconstruct the airport’s existing terminal into a two-level facility able to facilitate larger aircrafts and more passengers. On the first floor, there would be more open spaces, a baggage claim carousel and a full body imager at security. Upstairs, a partial second level would house the airport’s restaurant, still in search of a new owner, and a public observation area of the runway. Outside, passengers would board the plane on a jet bridge.

The updates would give the airport access to better security and larger aircrafts, which would likely lead to reduced airfare. All flights would still go to Dallas-Fort Worth.

The expansion is needed for an area seeing steady growth, Powell said. Garden City Regional Airport is the third busiest airport in Kansas and the busiest west of Wichita, serving 3 percent of passengers in the state (compared to Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 86.7 percent and Manhattan Regional’s 7.7 percent), Powell said. Aircraft also stop to refuel in Garden City — last year, fuel sales were up nearly $58,000 from 2017.

If approved, Garden City’s $20 million request would be awarded on Sept. 1, 2020, kicking off several months of planning and design, Powell said. A roughly two-year construction period would not begin until 2021, she said, and be done in phases so the terminal always remains open to passengers. The City of Garden City would pay for the other $6.85 million of the project.

If the request is not approved, the project will clearly be delayed, but the airport will seek out other funding options, Powell said.

Meanwhile, the airport is updating other sections of the facility with annual airport improvement projects, funded mostly with federal funds, including a nearly $31,000 project to upgrade the airfield lighting control monitoring system, replacing a 44-year-old, burnt-out beacon and, with city funds, updating its air traffic control radios and voice control switch.

Smaller projects will hopefully make the site more appealing to passengers, Powell said. Staff installed a pet release station at the airport in 2018 to accommodate those traveling with animals and, this year, partnered with the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau to install a phone and digital message board with information about local hotels to help passengers get to town.

Enplanements at Garden City Regional have dropped slightly as local airports in Hays, Liberal and Dodge City have grown, but the local airport still brought in more passengers in 2018 than the other three combined.

“It’s exciting because it means that people in western Kansas have options for air service…” Powell said. “The overall picture just shows that more people are traveling from western Kansas airports opposed to possibly getting in a car and driving to a larger airport … It’s just an exciting time for growth at the airport.”

Investing in Amtrak

Improvements and upgrades are also in the future of rail travel in western Kansas, since federal efforts to upgrade and maintain Amtrak’s Southwest Chief made significant strides in February.

Last year, Amtrak showed reluctance to match a committed $3 million toward a federal TIGER IX grant to repair and maintain the Southwest Chief, a line that stretches through eight states from Chicago to Los Angeles, including six Kansas stops in Garden City, Dodge City, Hutchinson, Newton, Topeka and Lawrence. The company later considered replacing the route entirely with bus services from Dodge City to Colorado.

But Congress’ appropriations bill, the FY2019 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related (THUD) Appropriations Act, provided $50 million for long-term maintenance and safety improvements for the route. Amtrak agreed to use a portion of those funds to match the TIGER grant. With funds from multiple partners, $26 million will be invested into the Southwest Chief.

As for the improvements themselves, specifics are still to be decided, said U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.). Within the coming weeks, he said, he and fellow senators hope to meet with Amtrak officials to outline a repair plan for the route.

“I’m very anxious…” Moran said. “Every indication is that (Amtrak officials are) going to comply with what has been instructed for them to do in our appropriation bill, but I also know the attitude that existed prior to that directive from us was one that we want to be very cautious doesn’t prevail. And now that they have no excuse for not proceeding to upgrade the line and invest in the Southwest Chief, we want to make certain it occurs.”

Save a sharp peak in 2017, the number of boarding Kansas passengers on the Southwest Chief has hovered between 49,400 and 50,000 since 2012, according to a fact sheet from the Rail Passengers Association. Garden City’s station has seen roughly 7,000 passengers a year over the last three years, beating out Dodge City and Hutchinson to rank fourth highest among the state’s six stations.

The service is valuable to all Kansans, Moran said, especially retired residents or people with disabilities who may have limited solo, long-distance travel options.

Rail improvements are attractive from a passenger and freight standpoint, Allen said, which again factors into local economic development.

In the meantime, senators will check in on Amtrak’s progress and stay up to date on the company’s board members, Moran said. He said next year’s appropriations bill will give Congress another chance to hold Amtrak accountable for maintaining the line.

“As the service improves, the track gets better, the trains go faster, there will be more interest in Amtrak. The goal is to make certain that Amtrak invests its money wisely to improve the service,” Moran said.

City Link and Mini-Bus

Finney County Transit, which dispatches and runs the city’s fixed bus route City Link and county’s on-call transportation service Mini-Bus, is holding steady to its usual services for another year, with some potential alterations, said Abigail Powell, the agency’s public relations coordinator.

“I feel right now we are very adequate in covering the community. However, we will take suggestions and research any changes that the community approaches us with,” Abigail Powell said.

The bypass construction project, which will send usual highway traffic down Taylor and Kansas avenues and Campus Drive and Fulton Street throughout the coming months, will affect traffic on all four City Link routes until the first two phases are completed in July, and may even call for an adjusted stop during the last phase of the project due to the closed Spruce Street and bypass intersection, said Finney County Transit Director Rhonda Everett.

Any changes to the routes’ stops or schedules will be posted on the Finney County Transit’s Facebook page, website and dispatch office, she said.

Finney County also has approached the agency about extending services to the Tyson Fresh Meats plant to better serve employees with limited transportation to the plant, Abigail Powell said. The agency already takes employees to the site during its on-call Mini-Bus hours from 6 am. to 7 p.m., mainly during employee orientations, she said, but the county is researching demand for the service at other hours.

There’s a need for the service, but it may be a small one, Abigail Powell said. Employees often hitch rides with coworkers in their shifts or buy their own car not long after they start their job, she said.

Operating outside the fixed hours would require investment from the city and county, Abigail Powell said.

KDOT funds most of Finney County Transit’s nearly $1 million annual expenses — 80 percent of administrative costs and 70 percent of operations — but the City of Garden City and Finney County largely pay for remaining costs, Everett said. The agency is managed by the Finney County Committee on Aging.

Besides those possible changes, the agency will continue to maintain the usual services their riders need and appreciate, Abigail Powell said. They are looking to fill dispatcher and driver positions, applications for which can be found at the agency’s office.

City Link ridership totaled about 68,800 in 2018, up slightly from 2017 and 2016, and Mini-Bus ridership spiked by nearly 2,000, pulling usage up after a three-year decline, according to data Abigail Powell provided.

The services are a “really important piece” for anyone from students to the elderly to those with disabilities, Allen said, providing mobility and access to shopping and healthcare for the city’s more vulnerable populations.

