ARKANSAS CITY — Both the Bethel College and Hesston College track teams competed Sunday at the Cowley College Tiger Invitational at the Cowley Athletic Complex.

No team scores were kept. Both teams had limited entries.

Bethel’s Kristen Herzet won the discus in 38.34 meters (125-9) and the hammer throw in 46.32 meters (152-0), 18th best in the NAIA so far this season and just shy of the NAIA B qualfiying standard of 48.40 meters. She broke her school record in the hammer throw set last week by 10 feet, one inch.

Ivy Bringer finished fifth in the hammer throw in 32.09 meters (105-3). Courtney Herzet was sixth in the hammer throw in 31.68 meters (103-11).

Kristen Herzet finished second in the javelin in 33.77 meters (110-9). Courtney Herzet was fourth in 24.47 meters (80-3), followed by Bringer in fifth in 23.66 meters (77-7).

Kristen Herzet finished third in the shot put in 11.21 meters (36-9 1/2).

Robert Graham finished fourth in the hammer throw in 43.60 meters (143-0) and seventh in the men’s discus in 31.92 meters (104-9).

For the Hesston men, Jaden Lais finished third in the 800-meter run in 2:10.60.

Levi Geyer finished fourth in the 1,500-meter run in 4:22.65.

Brian Martinez finished fifth in the 100-meter dash in 11.59.

Both Bethel and Hesston compete Friday and Saturday at the Friends Invitational in Wichita.

Tiger Inv.

Sunday

Arkansas City

Area results

B-Bethel, H-Hesston

WOMEN

Discus — 1. Kristen Herzet B 38.34m. (125-9)

Hammer throw — 1. Kristen Herzet B 46.32m. (152-0), 5. Ivy Bringer B 32.09 (105-3), 6. Courtney Herzet B 31.68m. (103-11).

Javelin — 2. Kristen Herzet B 33.77m. (110-9), 4. Courtney Herzet B 24.47m. (80-3), 5. Ivy Bringer B 23.66m. (77-7).

Shot put — 3. Kristen Herzet B 11.21m. (36-9 1/2).

MEN

100-m. dash — 5. Brian Martinez H 11.59.

800-m. run — 3. Jaden Lais H 2:10.60.

1,500-m. run — 4. Levi Geyer H 4:22.65.

Discus — 7. Robert Graham B 31.92m. (104-9).

Hammer throw — 4. Robert Graham B 43.60m. (143-0).