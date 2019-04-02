A new stage production will be held April 16 at the Kansas Soldier's Home at Fort Dodge as Re-Creation's "CLASSIC!" show brings its entertainment to the residents.

Re-Creation USA Inc. provides a national program of live entertainment to America's hospitalized veterans in veteran homes and hospitals across the country.

The production is sponsored by Re-Creation's longest-running sponsor Brightening Veterans Lives and a Bowlers of America charity for hospitalized veterans who help to underwrite the group's tour costs.

According to Kansas Soldier's Home staff, "CLASSIC!" features the best in American music from some of the nation's young entertainers.

The Freedom's Foundation at Valley Forge has named the Re-Creation cast members as "America's Ambassadors To Hospitalized Veterans."

Founded in 1976, Re-Creation performs in all 50 states and has appeared at some of the nation's most prestigious fairs and festivals at local, regional and state levels, along with national corporation banquets and conventions at major resort areas.

Re-Creation books more than 300 concerts each year with civic clubs, fraternal groups, schools, and public and private organizations as the group travels across the country performing its full-variety production and musical entertainment.

"The Kansas Soldier's Home is proud to host this prestigious event and is happy to be able to provide such entertainment to the residents and their guests," said Kansas Soldier's Home administrative assistant Chrissy Rodriguez.

