The Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced the sixth year of availability for funding for the city departments’ marketing grant.

This grant, intended for marketing purposes, is available to attractions, venues, or those who hold events or promote activities in Ford County that will attract overnight guests to the community. Funding will be awarded before the completion of the project.

Once completed, proof of project completion and results report will be required.

The grant can cover 80 percent of the marketing cost, up to $2,000 per project. There will be $10,000 available to be awarded this round.

The ability is in place to fill in and submit an application online through the recently redesigned CVB website at www.visitdodgecity.org.

The grant deadline is April 30.

The Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau previously awarded marketing grants totaling over $91,000 in the past five years.

Those who have been aided by this funding estimate that the economic impact to the community is over $65 million, using industry standard calculations.

Some of the past grant recipients are: Boot Hill Museum; Ford County Fair; Dodge City Community College; Winter Expo; Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce; Boot Hill Casino and Resort; Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame; Dodge City Roundup; Central Station Bar and Grill; HorseThief the Festival; the Ford County Historical Society and many other organizers planning events in Dodge City.

The goal of funding these projects has been to attract visitors to Dodge City. The grant monies have assisted with raising awareness of activities within the community, and have aided with increased attendance to events and attractions.

This marketing grant was formed in February 2014, to work in tandem with the other locally offered grants through festivals, Mariah Funds, and Why Not Dodge?

The mission of the Convention and Visitors Bureau is to promote Dodge City and the area’s resources and assets to bring prospective tourists and convention and travel business to Dodge City.

As part of its mission, the Convention and Visitors Bureau aids their attractions and event coordinators in their efforts of getting the word out to prospective visitors to the community and supports the efforts of bringing overnight travel to Dodge City.

All applicants are required to use the "Get the Heck into Dodge" logo, or otherwise recognize the source of the funding in the marketing project.

A five-person committee, comprised of local community citizens of Dodge City during a special "Grant Awards Selection" meeting approve the funding.

A copy of the grant application can be accessed, filled in and submitted online at www.visitdodgecity.org under the "Media & More" tab, or can be picked up at the Visitors Center at 400 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd.

For more information concerning the grant and the deadline, contact Colleen Hastings, assistant director of the Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau at 620-225-8186.