The Kansas Legislature recently overwhelmingly approved Senate Bill 22 to stop unintended state tax increases caused by changes made to federal tax codes. Sen. Ed Berger who represents Reno County and the north half of Kingman County supported SB 22.

Unfortunately, Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed the bill. Unless Sen. Berger and the Legislature vote to override her veto, the state tax burden on Kansas families and businesses will increase.

Alan Cobb, president and CEO of the Kansas Chamber, explained it well in his editorial in The News this month: “Opponents of the Senate Bill 22 have done their best to distort and lie about what the bill does. Despite the claims of many, there is nothing in SB 22 that reduces current tax rates, eliminates any existing tax liability, or collapses tax brackets. Bottom line – SB 22 is not a tax cut. To say otherwise is being untruthful to Kansans.”

SB 22 would allow Kansas families and small businesses to itemize their state tax deductions even if they don’t on their federal income taxes. It also would prevent new taxes on Kansas businesses who do business overseas as well as stop new tax provisions on Interest Expense Limitations (163H) and FDIC premiums.

Kansas’ neighbors, including Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa, and Arkansas have already decoupled from all or some of the federal changes, as have nearly all the job-growing states in the Southeast. Failing to enact SB 22 will leave Kansas behind.

Thank you, Sen. Berger, for recognizing Kansans cannot afford another tax increase. Please continue to fight against increasing your constituents’ tax burden and vote to override the governor’s veto of SB 22.

Matt T. Lowen

President and CEO Lowen Corporation