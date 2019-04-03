Several teachers throughout southwest Kansas had their students submit entries in the Junior American Citizens Contest sponsored by Daughter of the American Revolution.

Jacqualine Dunham, JAC Chairman of Dodge City Chapter of DAR had these entries judged locally before going on to state judging.

The JAC contest was open to all students from kindergarten through the 12th grade.

Entries were to be submitted by preparing an entry in the categories of: short story, poem, community service, banner, poster, stamp design, or photographic essay, by December 7, 2018.

These entries were judged and sent on to Connie Becker, State Chairman.

She sent winning entries to South-central Divisional, with winning entries advancing to National Competition.

Certificates from National judging have not been received, but are expected soon.

Of the many entries received the following winners are local winners, S – State winners, SC – South-central winners, N – National winners

Short Story:

Reis Ochs, 3rd grade short Story, Ross Elementary.

Triston Brakey, 3rd grade short story, Ross Elementary.

Kooper Scripsick, 6th grade short story, Southwestern Heights.

Junior High – S 1st, SC 1st, N 3rd:

Adonis Batman, 6th grade short story, Cimarron Junior High – S 1st, SC 1st, N 1st.

Valincia Garcia, 6th grade short story, Southwestern Heights Junior High – S 1st, SC 1st, N 1st.

Kolby Johnson, 9th grade short story, Holcomb High – S 1st, SC 1st, N 2nd.

Hannah Yost, 9th grade short story, Holcomb High – S 1st, SC 2nd.

Isaiah Mondragon, 9th grade short story, Holcomb High – S 1st, SC 1st, N 2nd.

Poem:

Clare Cookson, 3rd grade poem, Ross Elementary.

Adeline Woods, 6th grade poem, Southwestern Heights Junior High.

Morgan McCain, 6th grade poem, Southwestern Heights Junior High.

Alejandro Acosta, 6th grade poem, Southwestern Heights Junior High.

Jasmine Magana, 9th grade poem, Holcomb High.

Johnnie "JT" Coates, 9th grade poem, Holcomb High – S 1st, SC 1st, N 1st.

Poster:

Finley Yost, 1st grade poster, Copeland Elementary – S 1st.

Emmitt Royle, 2nd grade poster, Ross Elementary.

Naomie Presto, 2nd grade poster, Ross Elementary.

Melany Cruz, 2nd grade poster, Ross Elementary - S 1st, SC 1st, N 2nd.

Scarlett Ortega, 3rd grade poster, Ross Elementary.

Alizaiya Rivas, 3rd grade poster, Ross Elementary – S 1st.

Nahomi Amenta, 3rd grade poster, Ross Elementary – S 1st.

Joselan Sedona, 5th grade poster, NW Elementary.

Lorena Tarango, 5th grade poster, NW Elementary.

Karen Mendoza, 6th grade poster, Southwestern Heights Junior High – S 1st, SC 1st, N Honorable Mention.

Juanita Puentes, 6th grade poster, Southwestern Heights Junior High.

Jackie Delatorre, 6th grade poster, Southwestern Heights Junior High – S 1st, SC 1st, N 3rd.

Samantha Alvarado, 7th grade poster, Southwestern Heights Junior High.

Reghan Spellman, 9th grade poster, Holcomb High.

Arianna Wilds, 9th grade poster, Holcomb High – S 1st.

Bailey Unruh, 9th grade poster, Holcomb High – S 1st, SC 1st, N 3rd.

Stamp Design:

Cristobal Estrada, 3rd grade stamp design, Ross Elementary.

Cynthia Solo Cabera, 5th grade stamp design, NW Elementary.

Esteban Herrera, 5th grade stamp design, NW Elementary.

Hugo Montes, 5th grade stamp design, NW Elementary.

Cinthya Alvarado, 6th grade stamp design, Southwestern Heights Junior High.

Jaceline Juarez, 6th grade stamp design, Southwestern Heights Junior High.

Alaina Wurtz, 6th grade stamp design, Southwestern Heights Junior High.

Reese Roberts, 7th grade stamp design, Southwestern Heights Junior High.

Jesus Valdez, 9th grade stamp design, Holcomb High.

Exxi Unruh, 9th grade stamp design, Holcomb High – S 1st, SC 1st, N 2nd.

Dalton Prater, 11th grade stamp design, Dodge City High – S 1st, SC 1st.

Karenna Swart, 12th grade stamp design, Holcomb High – S 1st, SC 1st, N 1st.

Group winners:

3rd grade Mrs. Hutchcraft’s Class community Service, Ross Elementary.

3rd grade banner: Reis Ochs, Maddox Spears, Jonathan Nguyen, Triston Brakey, Ross Elementary – S 1st.

3rd grade banner:

Yahir Guerrero, Cristobal Estrada, Logan Kaufman, Ross Elementary – S 1st.

3rd grade banner:

Christelle Barber. Alizaaiya Rivas, Antonio Ramirez, Nahomi Armenta, Ross Elem.

5th grade banner:

Naomi Orozco, Yaceli Garcia, Christian Soto, Migurrl Martinez, Demetrio Jonas, NW Elementary – S 1st, SC 1st, N 3rd.

5th grade banner:

Brady Reyes, Katie Burton, Kale Culwell, NW Elementary – S 1st, SC 1st.

9th grade banner:

Dravan Brugardt, Ella Stopple, Ellie Mueller, Race Ardery, Jace Novack, Holcomb High.

9th grade banner:

Nicolas Alamaraz, Ariana Gomez, Bella Ibarra, Christian Phillips, Fredis Benitez, Holcomb High – S 1st.

9th grade banner:

Arely Guerrero, Julissa Rodriguez, Jenessa Santoyo, Holcomb High – S 1st, SC 1st, N 1st.

10th grade banner:

Gavin Ramirez, Isabella Armstrong, Jordyn Zapara, Holcomb High – S 1st, SC 1st, N 1st.

10th grade banner:

Jacob Davis, Jara Garcia, Aaron Garcia, Ariana Jimenez, Hugo Guzman, Holcomb High - S 1st, SC 1st, N 2nd.

10th grade banner:

Nevaeh Sauseda, Brooke Seirer, Dawson Rupp, Mercedes Springsteen, Ashlyn Baker, Holcomb High.

11th grade banner:

Celina Aldana, Terecita Vasqiez, Melissa Almaraz, Breanna Wilson, Holcomb High – S 1st, SC 1st, N 2nd.

12th grade banner:

Megan Hartley, Yair Ruiz, Kendrick Wallace, Ashley Ibarra, Taylor Schiltz, Holcomb High – S 1st, SC 1st, N 1st.

12th grade banner:

Alex Rodriguez, Kyrah Lozano, Yessenia Hernandez, Nicolas Varner, Zion Mason, Holcomb High – S 1st, SC 1st, N 1st.

12th grade banner:

Kourtney Cole, Peace Phillips, Abraxas Smith, Carmen Edmonds, Holcomb High.

All winners and their families were invited to an Awards Assembly held at Fort Dodge Kansas Soldier’s Home on March 23 at 10 a.m.

A guest speaker Superintendent Dave Smith told about the history of Fort Dodge and its current use.

A gold dollar was given to the winners.

The gold dollars were provided by the following sponsors: Wes Owens of Edward D. Jones, Dodge City, Farmers State Bank of Bucklin, and Plains Equity Exchange of Plains.

Certificates will be sent to all contest winners after the National certificates arrive.

Refreshments were served following the awards to give guests a time to fellowship and greet the winners.

DAR is proud of these students who have participated in the JAC Contest. It is a contest to promote good citizenship and encourage students to learn about their country.

It is important to encourage our youth to be good leaders for the future of our country.