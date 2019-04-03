The United Ways of Kansas Association announced the appointment of Gayle Ausmus of Dodge City, as its president for 2019.

Ausmus formerly served as president in 2013 and 2014.

She has been a member of the association since 2006 when she

accepted the role as executive director of the United Way of Dodge City.

As president, she will guide the association membership through its networking, training, and governance and advocacy efforts.

The United Ways of Kansas association represents 27 independent United Way organizations located throughout Kansas and southwest Missouri.

The mission of the state association is to strengthen communities by mobilizing the caring power of Kansas to advance the common good.

While working independently, United Way member organizations share the common goal of a state where all individuals and families achieve their human potential through education, financial stability and living healthy lives.

The United Way of Dodge City is a community service organization dedicated to improving the quality of life and the standard of living for those in our area.

For over 70 years, the United Way of Dodge City continues to raise funds and focus on mobilizing the caring power of communities and making a difference in people’s lives in the areas of education, better health and wellness, and income stability.