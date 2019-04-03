Several property purchases were approved Monday at the Dodge City Commission meeting.

City officials approved land purchases along Park Street, as well as the land at VFW Park on 13th Avenue.

The city commission approved the purchase of the VFW Park from the VFW Howard Gotschall Post 1714.

After significant research, city officials determined the city of Dodge City didn't own the VFW Park property although it has developed the park with the VFW for the past 40 years.

Because of the size of the park itself, which covers an entire block east of the VFW Post, the city decided to purchase the property to better maintain the infrastructure, including the bathrooms, which haven't been operational in several years.

The cost of the VFW Park will be $200,000 with an agreement made between the city and VFW coming in at $50,000 for the first year and $150,000 coming next year.

Funding for the purchase will come from the development and growth fund.

The Park Street land purchases are at 1201 Park St., purchased from Robert Waddell III for $60,000; 1203 Park St. from Rick and Tammy Konecny for $63,100, and 139 Cottonwood from Steven and Jonnie Mae Judge for $50,000.

According to city officials, the Park Street land will be used for the future relocation of facilities for the city public works department to adjoin with the parks and recreation facilities in that area.

The relocation of public works facilities to Park Street will be made because of repairs and improvements needed for its current facilities.

Funding for the facilities will come from the development and growth fund for a total of $173,100 and will allow savings to be made in future by the public works and parks department.

The vote on the land purchases was unanimous.

The public works facilities vote was 5-0. The VFW Park purchase was approved 4-0, with Mayor Brian Delzeit abstaining from that vote.

