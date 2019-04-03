A pair of sisters from Salina, one competing at the collegiate level for the first time and the other making her fourth and final appearance, will represent Bethel College at the national forensics tournament this weekend.

Candy Dao, a senior, and Sandy Dao, her younger sister, will travel to the University of Alabama for the American Forensic Association National Individual Events Tournament (AFA-NIET) from April 5-7.

This marks Bethel’s 42nd consecutive appearance at the tournament, the entire length of its history.

Candy Dao is qualified in three events: persuasion, poetry interpretation and prose interpretation. Sandy Dao is qualified in informative speaking.

Their coach is Gail Stucky, longtime assistant now serving in an interim head coach role.

The 2018-19 Bethel College forensics team roster also includes Georgia Anderson, senior from Wichita; Charlotte Ehrmann, freshman from Augusta; Jadin Kaltenbach, sophomore from Wichita; Nathan Schmucker, freshman from Moundridge; and Jessie Thomas, freshman from Sedgwick.

Candy Dao is a 2015 graduate of Salina Central High School. She is majoring in biology with minors in chemistry and psychology and a concentration in interprofessional health studies.

Sandy Dao is a 2018 graduate of Salina Central. At Bethel, she is majoring in biology with a minor in chemistry.

They are the daughters of Ha Dao and Kim Nguyen of Salina.