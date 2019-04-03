GOLF

Herington Inv.

Tuesday

Herington CC

Par 72

Team scores — Berean Acadamy 399, Sedgwick 456, Inman 473, Goessel 481, Hillsboro 493, Remington 528. Burrton, Halstead, Marion-Peabody-Burns no team score.

Individuals — 1. Cooper Zehr Bur. 44-43—87; 2. Brian Weber Hal. 45-43—88; 3. Jon Hoover BA 44-44—88; 4. Grant Busenitz BA 49-42—91; 5. Anthony Schmidt Bur. 47-45—92; 6. Dylan Lindeman Goe. 48-47—95; 7. Brock Sivils In. 49-48—97; 8. Cooper Kohr Hal. 48-50—98; 9. Noah Becker Sed. 49-54—103; 10. Avery Unruh Hil. 49-55—104; 11. Taylor Dieball In. 54-51—105; 12. Nathan Lancaster BA 56-50—106; 13. Devin Soyez MPB 51-58—109; 14. Gary Moore Sed. 55-57—112; 15. Ben Hall BA 55-59—114; 16. Jayden Barrett Hal. 60-58—118; 17. Caiden Duerksen Goe. 58-61—119; 18. Colby Mertens Sed. 62-58—120; 19. Kendall Hiebert Goe. 58-62—120; 20. Noah Cook Rem. 62-59—121; 21. Qayden Shepard Sed. 57-64—121; 22. Logan Montonye Rem. 64-60—124; 23. AJ Templin BA 63-61—124; 24. Eli Dalke Hil. 64-63—127; 25. Zach Dittert Hil. 66-63—129; 26. Jordan Friesen In. 67-63—130; 27. Tate McGinn Sed. 67-63—130; 28. Rylie Daniels Hil. 68-65—133; 29. Jonah McFrederick Sed. 68-70—138; 30. Charley McQyiston Rem. 66-72—138; 31. Frank Wichert Hil. 63-75—138; 32. Andy Miller In. 71-70—141; 33. David Graham Rem. 72-73—145; 34. Christopher Strecker Goe. 70-77—147.

Railer netters

8th at Emporia

EMPORIA — The Newton High School boys’ tennis team finished eighth out of 10 teams Tuesday at the Emporia Invitational.

Blue Valley West won the title with 72 points, followed by Blue Valley Northwest at 68, Olathe West at 55, Valley Center at 49 and Blue Valley, Emporia and Derby tied for fifth at 35. Newton scored 25 points.

Newton was led by the team of Seth Bontrager and Zeke Thompson, who finished ninth at 3-1, winning the consolation bracket.

The team of Daniel Buller and Joel Golubski finished 16th at 0-4.

In singles play, Matt Georgiou finished 1-3 to place 14th. Miguel Molina finished 0-3.

Newton hosts the Newton Invitational at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Emporia Inv.

Tuesday

Team scores — Blue Valley West 72. Blue Valley Northwest 68, Olathe West 55, Valley Center 49, Blue Valley 35, Emporia 35, Derby 35, Newton 25, Salina South 24, Shawnee Heights 10.

Newton results

Singles

14. Matt Georgiou (1-3): 1. L Nick Moody BVW 8-0, C1. L Cayden Cassel SS 8-5, CSF. W Kyle Wang BV 8-2, 13th. L Scott Simmons Der. 8-7 (7-4).

20. Miguel Molina (0-3): L Riley Hockman SH 8-4, L Wyatt Cahoone Emp. 8-4, L Griffin Peterson SS 8-6.

Doubles

9. Seth Bontrager-Zeke Thompson (3-1): 1. L Stout-Sherman BVW 8-5, CQF. W Doole-Welsch SH 8-1, CSF. W Mock-Larson Der. 8-3, 9th. W Palmier-Perkins BV 8-2.

16. Daniel Buller-Joel Golubski (0-4): 1. L Yan-Ko BVW 8-0, CQF. L Atzenweiler-Davidson OW 8-2, CSF. L Rowson-Ruble VC 8-4, 15th. L Doole-Welsch SH 8-3.

Newton soccer

team loses

The Newton High School girls’ soccer team fell to Andover Central 6-1 Tuesday at Fischer Field.

Newton trailed 3-0 at the half.

Megan Crist scored for Newton.

Friday, Crist was named to the all-tournament team at the McPherson Invitational.

Newton is 1-5 and plays Thursday at Andover.

JUNIOR VARSITY — Newton fell to Andover Central 3-0.

BC benefit

tourney slated

The fifth annual Bethel College Athletics Golf Tournament will be 9 a.m. May 31 at Sand Creek Station in Newton.

Check in is at 8 a.m.

The tournament is a four-player scramble. The registration fee includes 18 holes of play, lunch, a registration gift and opportunities to win prizes.

Procedes will go to the BC athletic department to help fund equipment, facilities upgrades and other enhancements.

Online registration is available at https://playpass.com/BethelCollegeAthletics/bethel-athletics-golf-tournament-a12006. For more information, e-mail Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops at thoops@bethelks.edu.

Bethel signs

two players

Bethel College volleyball coach Stacy Middleton signed J’Lynne Stolsworth and Julie Wilhite to letters of intent to play for the Threshers beginning this fall.

Stolsworth is a senior at Chaparral High School. She was an All-Central Plains League honorable mention as a setter.

"I am excited and blessed to have this opportunity to play for Bethel," Stolsworth said. "I look forward to the next four years!""We welcome J'Lynne to Bethel and our community," Middleton said. "She is athletic, has a strong will and a solid work ethic. She has quick feet and can play multiple positions. We're excited to add her to our program."

Stolsworth intends to major in elementary education at Bethel.

Willhite is a senior at Haven High School, where she had 99 blocks.

"I am beyond excited to further my volleyball career and also my education at Bethel, go Threshers!" Wilhite said.

"We're thrilled to have Julie at Bethel," Middleton said. "She brings depth to our front row and a tremendous work ethic. She's a great fit for our program and classroom. We're looking forward to having her on campus."

An honor roll student, Wilhite is an honor roll student at Haven and intends to major in nursing at Bethel.

Tabor names

new AD

HILLSBORO — Tabor College named Martin “Marty” Ziesemer as its new athletic director, succeeding interim AD Shawn Reed beginning July 9.

Ziesemer currently works for Whelan Event Services, which works closely with Oregon State University “helping to provide a positive fan experience.”

He served as the head women’s soccer coach at Corban University, where he also served as vice president for enrollment management from 2006 to 2013.

"Marty brings significant leadership experience in athletics and enrollment management, Tabor executive vice president for operations Rusty Allen said. “The combination of having been a coach as well as a vice-president at a Christ-centered institution of higher learning uniquely qualifies him to not only lead our athletic department, but to serve on our Operational Leadership Team. We are excited to welcome Marty and his wife Cindy to the Tabor family. We believe his focus on excellence and Christian ministry will enhance the Tabor College mission, vision and values."

"I am both humbled and honored to accept this position,” Ziesemer said. “Thank you to Dr. Glanzer, Rusty and the selection team for the opportunity to serve in this capacity. It is important for me to thank our family and friends who have supported and prayed for us in this process. Most of all, we give thanks and glory to God, who is faithful in many more ways than we expect or deserve. I look forward to being a part of the Tabor community."