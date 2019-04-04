GALVA - A two-vehicle crash left one person injured Thursday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m. near 23rd Avenue on U.S. Highway 56, a Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Michael Ray Kotrla 68, Weimar, Texas, veered left of center going east and collided head on with a semi hauling a tanker of crude oil. The semi, a 2007 Kenworth semi was driven by Earl Wayne Toews, Galva.

Kotral was transferred by local emergency services to McPherson Hospital in stable condition. Toews had no reported injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts.

"When you arrive on crash scenes slow down as early as you can for first responders working the scene and give us room as we work to clean up this event. Slow down move over and give us room," Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said. "Be safe always wear your seatbelt and pay attention to the vehicles all around you."