At least two people may face attempted second-degree murder charges stemming from an alleged shooting incident that occurred on Thursday in the 1100 to 1300 blocks of Avenue C.

According to Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis, there were two vehicles involved in the alleged incident, with two occupants inside each.

"The two who were arrested were in the vehicle that shot multiple rounds from a handgun at the occupants in the other car," Francis said. "No one was struck by the bullets or physically injured."

According to Francis, at approximately 2:16 p.m. Thursday, it was reported that gunfire occurred in the area of the 1200 to 1100 block of Avenue C in Dodge City.

"DCPD officers were able to arrive immediately in the area and identify a vehicle fleeing the scene," Francis said. "Before officers got the vehicle stopped, the front passenger fled on foot from the vehicle and multiple witnesses reported to other responding officers that they had witnessed one car chasing the other and the passenger of the vehicle officers had stopped reached out of the window with a handgun and began shooting at the subjects in the other vehicle.

"The subjects of the vehicle that was shot at also made contact with officers and provided statements of what happened."

Francis added that the driver of the alleged suspect vehicle was captured with the vehicle, but the alleged shooter escaped until Friday.

"Officers spotted him and took him into custody without further incident," Francis said. "The DCPD has filed a case with the Ford County Attorney’s Office on the 18-year-old alleged shooter for the charge of attempted second-degree murder, and on the 19-year-old alleged driver for the charge of aid and abet attempted second-degree murder."

As with all cases, all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

