The Sunflower Community Garden in Dodge City has plots available for gardeners in the community.

Sunflower Community Gardens are located at several areas in Dodge City.

Plots are located on West Division Street near the youth complex sports field and at Dodge City Community College.

There are 60 plots at the Division Street location on 13,000 square feet of land. The DCCC location sits on 40,000 square feet of land with a total of 60 plots.

According to garden member Daniel Tague, plots measure 20 feet by 40 feet, 20 feet by 20 feet, 15 feet by 20 feet and 12 by 20 feet available at DCCC.

The prices for the plots vary depending on the size requested.

The Division Street garden has plots that are 15 feet by 15 feet and cost $10 to rent.

"We provide the water, the tools and the shed," Tague said. "You just have to pick your garden to grow."

There is a deposit fee for first-time growers. The deposit will be returned at the end of the season as long as growers maintain their plots, keep the weeds low and clear their plot completely in the fall.

Applications for plots are now being accepted.

To apply for a community garden plot, contact Ann Torrey at Nature’s Corner at 11192 Kliesen St. in Dodge City or (620) 225-5639, or contact Tague at (620) 855-0439.

